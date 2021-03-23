Bengaluru: Cyclists pedal around heritage sites

Bengaluru: Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation (NNCF), the Bengaluru-based NGO working towards sustainable lifestyle involving local community, partnered with Horticulture Department, Discovery Village and Heritage Beku to celebrate the birthday of Richard Sankey (22 March 1829 - 11 November 1908) as part of its initiative to create awareness about heritage sites that were developed by Richard Sankey.

Cyclists pedalled around Cubbon Park and visited monuments built by Richard Sankey, which included the High Court and the Govt. Art Museum. Richard Sankey had worked as a Chief engineer of Mysore from 1861 for 13 years. The event was graced by R Shankar, Minister for Horticulture, Fouzia Taranum, I.A.S, Director of Horticulture and Ramakrishna Ganesh from Discovery Village.

Shankar, pointed out, "As part of Sankey Heritage Ride - an integration of Indian and Colonial history will be explored and we are keen to demonstrate that Heritage Rides can have a definitive role in helping us understand the transition and transformation of Bengaluru over the last 150 years."

Taranum said, "We are happy to partner with NNCF in bringing this unique concept as this will help us in promoting our heritage monuments and awareness about the historical monuments inside Cubbon Park".

She added that The department is keen to explore new avenues in promoting Lalbagh and Cubbon Park as heritage tourism hot spots and we see this as an opportunity to gain a foothold in heritage tourism.

Murali H R, CEO, NNCF said, "Sankey Heritage Ride has a unique goal & inspiration to invigorate the spirit of Sankey amongst Bangaloreans by highlighting the contribution of Sankey in building the city's great monuments like Mayo Hall, Andrew Church, High Court and it is a privilege to organize the ride in Cubbon Park which he co-founded."