Bengaluru Gears Up for Anniversary Show of Classic Motorcycles

Bengaluru: Motorcycle enthusiasts in Bengaluru are in for a treat as the city hosts an anniversary show featuring an impressive lineup of vintage and classic motorcycles. Organised by the RD 350 Club and the Bikers of India Association, the event will showcase a collection of 150–200 bikes, ranging from timeless classics to rare machines. The event will be held at the Airlines Hotel on Commissariat Road behind UB City between 10 am and 12 noon on Sunday (5 Jan)

Another highlight of the event will be that all the owners of over 200 bikes will be clad in ethnic attire from different regions of India in general and Karnataka in particular.

Vishal Agarwal, the convenor of the event, said that the gathering is not just a celebration of old motorcycles but also a tribute to legends of the biking community. "We had R. Chakravarthy, who owned some of the oldest bikes, but sadly, he passed away a couple of years ago. This time, we have Venkatadri (65) joining us on his 1940 Triumph, Mr. Narendra riding his Norton, and I will be participating on my 1980s BSA Bond," he said.

The event will bring together biking enthusiasts, collectors, and riders who share a passion for two-wheeled history. The anniversary celebration of the two clubs promises to be a spectacle for classic motorcycle lovers.
















