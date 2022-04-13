Bengaluru hospital to launch Versius Robotic Surgical System

Bengaluru: The gen-next robotic surgery is set to become a boon for patients in Namma Bengaluru. The Versius Robotic Surgical System will be introduced by city hospitals. The programme will be inaugurated by Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, and TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Manipal Global Education on 23 April.

The Versius Robotic Surgical System has been designed to enable surgeons to perform more complex minimal access surgeries, so that more patients can have access to the highest quality of treatment.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Senior Consultant- Paediatric Urologist, Robotic and Renal Transplant Surgeon and Managing Director of NU Hospitals, Dr Prasanna Venkatesh MK, said that robotic surgery would be a system where a surgeon sits at a console away from the patient on the operation table and when he moves the joystick the instruments in the body of the patient moves. This helps in precision for the surgery.

"It is the future of surgery as robotics can be used for complex procedures. For patients, the advantages of robotic surgery means less pain, smaller scars and early recovery. We are introducing robotic surgery so that we can do more complex reconstructive surgeries with minimally invasive techniques," he said.

Director of NU Hospitals, Ramachandra M said that theirs is the first nephro-urology super specialty hospital in India where the CMR Versius Robot is being installed. For this purpose, NU Hospitals are now equipped with trained surgeons, anaesthesiologists and OR team and the full CMR Versius Robotic surgical system.

Robotic or robot-assisted surgery integrates advanced computer technology with the experience of the skilled surgeons. This technology provides undoubted technical advantages over conventional surgeries. The Versius system has a small form factor, versatility, and portability, and is designed to support surgeons to deliver the benefits of minimal access surgery to patients. The bio-mimicking of the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the freedom of port placement, but with the benefits of small fully wristed instruments and replicates the surgeon's hand movements, while minimizing hand tremors. The system also includes 3D HD vision, easy-to-adopt instrument control, the surgeon thus can operate with enhanced precision, dexterity and control even during the most complex procedures.

The benefits for the patients who choose Robotic Surgery are of shorter hospitalization, reduced pain and discomfort, faster recovery time and return to normal activities, smaller incisions and resulting in reduced risk of infection. Also reduced blood loss and transfusions, Minimal scarring and Urology Surgeries that can be performed Robotically: Adrenal surgeries, Pyeloplasty, Kidney Tumours, Bladder Tumours, Vesico-Vaginal and Uterine Fistula, Uretero - Vaginal Fistula,Prostate Cancers, Radical Prostatectomy.

In Robotic Gynaecological Suregries they treat Uterine cancers, Prolapse of uterus or cervix treatment, Certain Fertility enhancing procedures and large fibroids in uterus.