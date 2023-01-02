Bengaluru in for major makeover in 2023

Bengaluru: The whole world is looking towards the fastest growing city Bengaluru, the country's IT capital, the city which generates the largest amount of revenue for the state government and contributes the lion's share to the national economy. No matter how much infrastructure is provided, the city still lacks proper basic infrastructure. Here is a preview of the 'Namma Metro', flyover, health services and projects that the city is gearing up for in the year 2023.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has no elected representatives for the last two years. The tenure of the council members ended on September 10, 2020. A separate act was enacted to expand the scope of the corporation and increase the number of wards. The number of wards had been increased from 198 to 243. However, no elections were held. Despite the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court, the election has been postponed by yielding to the pressure of the legislators. It is intended to hold elections to the corporation after the assembly elections, and the election of corporation members will be held this year itself.

The 2.5-km-long flyover work under construction on Koramangala 100 feet main road from Ejipura main road-Inner ring road junction to Kendriya Sadan Junction is expected to be completed this year itself. The work started on May 4, 2017 and was to be completed by November 4, 2019 as per the mandate given to the contractor. This will cost Rs 203.20 crore.

Universities in the city have made many plans for the New Year and the upcoming new academic year. Bangalore University, Bangalore City University, Nrupathunga University, Maharani Cluster Universities are active in this regard. Bangalore University at Jnanabharati is currently engaged in all necessary preparations to get NAAC recognition. Currently having 'A' recognition, the university is working towards getting 'A Plus' rank. As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), it is preparing to open multidisciplinary courses like ITI, Diploma, Engineering courses in the near future. According to NEP, Bangalore City University aims to provide international standards education to the students of the university by entering into agreements with various foreign companies, educational institutions and embassies.

Already, agreements have been made with many foreign embassies including Spanish, Japanese, Italian and French, and resource persons from there are coming and teaching at the university. Apart from this, it is also working with many companies to provide employment opportunities. Nrupathunga University is expecting a new academic block. The construction of this building, which is expected to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, will start in January. The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and new courses will be started here. It has decided to introduce many courses including popular AI, MI, and BED.

The work of supplying water to 110 villages under BBMP will be completed by the end of March 2023. Over 99 percent of the work has already been completed and 25 more pipes are to be installed. BWSSB officials said that this project has been implemented in a way that is compatible with the 50 lakh population increase by 2049. Pumping stations are being constructed at TK Halli, Harohalli, Tataguni to lift 775 MLD of water and these will be operational by the end of 2023. Water is treated in Torekadanahalli. As 3000 mm diameter pipeline is being laid from TK Halli to Vajarahalli (80 km area). Pipeline work from east to west section (114 km area) is going on.

The water board is installing a new pipeline to bring water to 11 villages of Dasarahalli assembly constituency, 33 of Bommanahalli, 23 of Mahadevpura, 17 of Rajarajeshwarinagar and 26 villages of Byatarayanapura assembly constituency. Its work contract is being conducted by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the deadline has been given for completion in the month of August 2023. This is why the water board is currently constructing seven reservoirs with a capacity of 260 mld. Due to high input cost of BWSSB, it is inevitable to increase the water tax, which will be increased in the year 2023. At present BWSSB is charging a minimum of Rs 56. The board is charging Rs 7 per thousand liters of water up to 8,000 litres. A proposal was submitted to charge 16 per cent for residential consumption and Rs 50 per thousand liters (up to 10,000 liters) for commercial use. Now, a 21 percent hike has been proposed for residents' consumption. BWSSB said that the proposal submitted earlier was not allowed due to Corona virus outbreak and subsequent lockdown imposed.

Namma Metro

Namma metro line continues to grow year by year and is expected to expand by another 40 km by the end of this year. Three more metro lines will be expanded by the end of 2023.Namma metro line from Whitefield to Baiyappanahalli is likely to start commercial operations in late February or early March. The greenway extension work from Nagasandra to Bangalore International Exhibition Center (BIEC) is also likely to be completed next year. The Electronic City Corridor is scheduled to be inaugurated by June 2023. More than 95% work is completed

First double-decker flyover

The capital's first double-decker flyover will be completed by March next year. The work of 3.3 km long road and metro flyover between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board on Marenahalli Road is in progress. BMRCL officials aim to complete the double-decker flyover by March.

Namma clinic

On an average, one urban health center is being established for 50,000 people. 248 clinics are being opened under BBMP. At present only four or five clinics have started and in January over 150 Namma clinics will open.