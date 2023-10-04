Bengaluru is in need of assisted living facilities: Energy Minister K J George

Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre, one of Namma Bengaluru's premium senior care centres, announced the launch of its second facility. The new facility set up by BC Shivanna Foundation (BCSF) in association with Alamance IT Solutions LLP, along with other donors, is located at Lingadeeranahalli, off Kanakapura Road, near Thalagattapura Metro Station.



Energy Minister of Karnataka K J George who officially inaugurated the centre said, "India's elderly population is growing rapidly. A recent report by the United Nations highlighted India's ageing population will reach 15 per cent by the year 2036. Due to urbanisation and change in societal structure elders suffer emotional neglect and challenges with activities of daily living. There is a need for assisted living facilities in Bengaluru to provide a safe and supportive environment for elders so that they can lead their lives with dignity and stress-free. Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre has been offering a range of services and facilities designed to ensure both the physical, emotional and mental health being of the elders."

Former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Corporator M Shivaraj said, "We all are conditioned to feel guilty if we seek professional help from assisted elderly care centres. Increased life expectancy, changing family structure, women joining the workforce and the children moving to a different city or abroad for work are some of the factors that have fuelled the need for an assisted senior care eco-system. It is time that we realize that we are not abandoning our parents by seeking help from elderly care centres."

The newly launched facility can accommodate 54 senior citizens and has dedicated professional caregivers to provide geriatric assistance. The facility has round-the-clock paramedical service with clinical beds and basic medical facilities offered in the home-type setting. The centre provides short and long stays with customizable diets synonym to its name of 'Feel at Home'. They offer comprehensive daycare services too.

Speaking about the official inauguration of the Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre, President of BC Shivanna Foundation and Co-founder of Feel At Home, Dr. Thriveni B S said, "Karnataka is witnessing a generational change with the number of elders growing rapidly which bring in various challenges. Society has reached a stage where aged care services are needed for the well-being of the elderly to prevent social isolation, safety and security and to support burnout of family members due to the demand of caring for the elderly. With an intention to address the gap in elderly care, we launched our first centre at Banashankari in 2019. Following wide recognition and appreciation, we have launched the second centre at Lingadeeranahalli, off Kanakapura Road, near Thalagattapura Metro Station."

The Patron of BC Shivanna Foundation (BCSF), Anand Upnal said, "In Western World, an institutionalized support system for taking care of the elders is common. In India, we are slowly recognising the importance of providing quality care and support to senior citizens. Feel at Home Assisted Living Elderly Care Centre is one of the few professional senior care centres in Namma Bengaluru that offers short and long stays."