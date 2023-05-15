Kar'natakam' begins; netas on pins & needles

Bengaluru : A resolution passed by the Congress MLAs at a meeting in Bengaluru has authorised Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge to choose the new chief minister for the state.

Earlier, the Congress central observers, along with AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal held a meeting with Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar. Congress president Kharge had deputed former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh and former AICC general secretary Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader. Congress scored a thumping win in the May 10 Assembly polls as it secured 135 seats out of 224, while the BJP bagged only 66.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state President D.K. Shivakumar, senior leaders M.B. Patil, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Dr. G. Parameshwara, R.V. Deshpande, H.K. Patil are in the race for the CM's post.

Though party President Mallikarjun Kharge has clarified that he is not interested in the post, sources claimed that anything can happen. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are in the forefront for the post.

Sources also said that Siddaramaiah would be given a chance for the first two years and Shivakumar would be the CM for the next three years. The party is considering going to the 2028 elections under Shivakumar's leadership.

High command will decide on CM pick: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said AICC observers will convey the opinion of the party's MLAs in Karnataka to the high command which will then take a decision on the chief ministerial pick. He also asserted that everything has gone smoothly for the party in the assembly polls and the government will be formed soon. The newly elected assembly in Karnataka has to be put in place as the term of the previous assembly expires on May 24. Kharge, who returned here from Karnataka in the afternoon, said the priority of the Congress was to serve the people of the state, irrespective of who voted for the party and who did not. Talking with reporters at the airport after he landed here, Kharge said, "Our observers have gone to Bengaluru, they will reach in the evening. After that there will be a CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meeting following which whatever opinion is there, it will be communicated to the high command. The high command will then make its decision."