Bengaluru: Lord Ganesha, save us from Coronavirus

Bengaluru: In view of the religious sentiments involved, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday allowed celebration of the Ganesha festival in public places on August 22 even as the city's idol-makers are not finding very many customers due to the Covid restrictions.



"A Ganesha idol not more than 4 feet tall can be installed in open spaces like playgrounds to celebrate the Hindu God's festival with limited (20) public participation to ensure social distancing," Yediyurappa said here.

The state had earlier banned celebration of the festival in public under "decorated pandals" (makeshift tents) in residential and commercial areas to prevent the Covid-19 spread, restricting it to temples and homes.

However, under the revised guidelines, the devout can install only 4 feet tall Ganesha idols in pandals and regulate the movement of devotees to ensure physical distancing.

For the first time in many years, the pandemic restrictions have dampened the sale of Ganesha or Vinayaka idols across the city.

"In view of the Covid restrictions on celebrating the festival in public, even orders placed earlier for large-sized idols have been cancelled by many religious and cultural organisations and temples," lamented Kumbara Sangha Secretary Anand in the city's Pottery Town.

As one of the popular Hindu festivals, Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated every year on the fourth day of the new moon to mark the arrival of the Elephant God on earth from Kailash Parvat (heavenly abode) with his mother, Goddess Parvathi or Gowri.

"The height of the Ganesha idol made of mud and to be worshipped at home by families should be 2 feet and has to be immersed in a tub or bucket in the house only," said the Chief Minister in a statement in Kannada.

"The Ganeshotsava committees (mandals) celebrating the festival should take permission from the local civic office for installing only one idol in each locality," said the statement, adding that devotees would be allowed to worship the deity by keeping a six feet distance between themselves.

The ban on taking the idol in a procession for immersion in a lake, pond, or water tank will remain to avoid crowding in public places.

"As per the guidelines of the unon Ministry of Home Affairs, cultural events, including music concerts and singing together, will not be allowed during the 10-day fest," said the statement. The 4 feet tall idols will have to be immersed in mobile tanks the city civic body will arrange in each of the 198 wards across the city or in nearby ponds.

Though hundreds of potters across the city begin making huge Ganesha and Goddess Durga's idols since March, many on orders placed by various organisations, the extended lockdown and its stringent curbs on religious and social gatherings have forced them to make deities of small sizes.

"We are forced to make Ganesha idols of 2 to 4 feet height only with mud and lime as per the guidelines. Due to the ban on celebrating the festival in a grand manner, we are not making thematic idols, as there are no buyers for them," said Anand.

Covid Shrinks Ganesha's height

10 Day festival, but this time no cultural events, including music concerts or singing together

4 feet tall Ganesha idols in pandals. Have to be immersed in mobile tanks

2 feet tall Ganesha idol made of mud and to be worshipped at home. To be immersed in a tub or bucket

20 people can participate at pandals but wear masks and maintain physical distancing