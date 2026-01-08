Bengaluru retains No 1 spot as the top city for women in India

Avtar Group, India’s leading workplace culture consulting firm, released the fourth edition of its annual, nation-wide study ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ (TCWI). The TCWI report presents a longitudinal inclusivity index that tracks how Indian cities enable women’s participation, safety, and career growth/continuity, while identifying role-model cities and emerging best practices. It also offers a structured framework for organisations, policymakers and urban stakeholders to enable women’s workforce participation and career growth.

The Top 10 Cities for Women in India in 2025 are: Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore

The 2025 edition of the study covers 125 cities and draws comparisons from its previous editions (from 2022). The cities are ranked based on an overall ‘City Inclusion Score’ assigned to every city, which is inferred from Avtar’s research and governmental data. The City Inclusion Score (CIS) is derived from two parameters: the Social Inclusion Score (SIS) and the Industrial Inclusion Score (IIS).

The Social Inclusion Score is a cumulative score of four indicators. These are: city liveability, safety, women’s representation in employment and women’s empowerment.

The Industrial Inclusion Score evaluates the extent to which organisations in the city across industries are inclusive of women and is calculated based on three indicators: The density of gender inclusive organizations; the density of women-friendly/inclusive industries in a city, and career enablers provided to women by organizations.

Speaking at the release event of the report’s findings, Founder, President, Avtar, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh said, “As we mark Avtar’s 25th year, the fourth edition of the ‘Top Cities for Women in India’ reflects both how far we have come and how much more we must do. Over the years, the TCWI study has evolved into a tool of accountability that asks a simple question: Can a woman truly thrive in this city? It measures the real ease of career and life for women, whether cities enable women to enter the workforce, stay, grow, and lead.”

She said, Creating such cities requires shared responsibility. Governments, organizations, institutions, communities, and women themselves must work together to build environments that are safe, accessible, affordable, and supportive.

In today’s context, cities must also take a broader view of inclusion, one that considers environmental resilience, supportive infrastructure, digital readiness, intergenerational equity, and respect for diverse perspectives. When these elements come together, women thrive, thereby strengthening local economies and moving India closer to its long-term development goals.