Bengaluru Student Arrested Regarding Bulli Bai Arrested

On Monday evening, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell nabbed an engineering student from Bengaluru in reference to the Bulli Bai app. He is one of the app's four followers. According to a Cyber Cell officer, the student is being taken to Mumbai and would be detained soon.



Furthermore, the Delhi Police had addressed to the hosting site GitHub, requesting information on accounts that submitted images of women on the Bulli Bai app, where they were 'auctioned.' Officers, on the other hand, stated that no progress has been made in identifying any suspects.

According to the police (MLAT), the police had sent a notification under the CrPC to GitHub in August to reveal the data of the IP address of the web page where the images of Muslim women were uploaded, but the firm had urged the police to contact them through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.

Focusing on an allegation by a woman who was part of the 'auction,' a FIR was filed in Delhi under IPC sections 354A, 509 and 153A at the Cyber Crime Officials that had previously stated that they were attempting to locate accounts that were engaged in the distribution of the photos and had been deactivated after the complaint was submitted.

The incident occurred six months ever since an identical app called "Sulli Deals" was launched to the same hosting platform, with photos of Muslim women being displayed without their knowledge.