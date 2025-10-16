Bengaluru Surgeon Arrested For Killing Wife With Anesthetic Injection Months After Marriage

Six months after dermatologist Dr. Kruthika Reddy’s sudden death was initially ruled natural, Bengaluru Police uncovered a chilling truth — her husband, Dr. Mahendra Reddy, a general surgeon, had meticulously plotted her murder. Married less than a year, Mahendra allegedly exploited his medical expertise to administer a lethal anesthetic dose under the guise of treatment.

Investigators revealed that on April 21, Mahendra injected Kruthika at home, claiming it was for gastric issues. Over the next two days, he continued to administer IV medication, and on April 24, she was found unresponsive. Despite being a doctor, he did not attempt to revive her. Postmortem and forensic tests later confirmed traces of anesthesia in her body, exposing the act as deliberate.

Police stated that Mahendra’s resentment grew after discovering his wife’s pre-existing health issues, which her family had not disclosed before marriage. This frustration reportedly led to his calculated plan to end her life.

The Whitefield police arrested Mahendra on October 14 and booked him for murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities praised the investigative team for revealing what initially appeared to be a medical tragedy.

Dr. Kruthika, a respected dermatologist known for her dedication and compassion, had been preparing to open her clinic just days before her death. Her colleagues remembered her as a doctor passionate about empowering women through her work.