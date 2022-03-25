Bengaluru to host 16th Aerobic Gymnastics National Championships

Bengaluru: Great news for sports lovers as Bengaluru is all set to host the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics National Championships (for all age groups). Announcing this at a press conference in the city on Friday, Dr Prabhakar, President, Gymnast Association of Karnataka, said, "The Gymnast Association of Karnataka is organizing the 16th Aerobic Gymnastics National Championships in the city on March 26 and 27 at Gopalan Sports Centre under the aegis of Gymnastics Federation of India."

The competition is a very important one as it will also be the selection trials for World Aerobic and Asian Championships 2022. Gopalan Sports Centre (Seetharampalya, Hoodi, Behind SAP Labs) has been chosen as the venue as it has all the state-of-the art facilities for Artistic Gymnastics, Rhythmic Gymnastics and Aerobic Gymnastics, said Dr Prabhakar. The chief guest for the championship is Ishan Pandita. Pandita (born 26 May 1998), is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Indian Super League club Jamshedpur and the India National team.

Ishan's performances in his debut season in the ISL were noticed, and subsequently he earned a call-up to the India National team in March 2021, ahead of India's friendlies against Oman and UAE. Ishan went at the age of 15 to Spain and trained with several Spanish clubs. He was the first ever Indian footballer to play Laliga for a Juvenil side of Leganes, a Spanish top division club. He will be accompanied by B N Nithish Purushotham, former Corporator, Garudachar Palya.

Around 600 participants from 18 states will be participating in the event. Covid protocol will be strictly followed during the event.

At the event G Manohar Kamath (Vice-President, Gymnast Association of Karnataka), Dr Anuradha KN (Vice-President, Gymnast Association of Karnataka), T P Kiran (Hon Secretary, Gymnast Association of Karnataka) and N R Manjunatha (Joint Secretary, Gymnast Association of Karnataka) were present.