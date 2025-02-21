Bengaluru to Host PGC 2025 Golf Championship in April

Bengaluru : The city is set to host the Promotional Golf Championship (PGC) 2025 in April, an inclusive tournament that welcomes both club and non-club members to compete on the greens. Organised by V Group in association with Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor (RBITC), the championship aims to bring together golf enthusiasts while also supporting a social cause.

The event will be held at the Bangalore Golf Club on Kumara Krupa Road, with preliminary rounds scheduled for the first week of April and the championship rounds over the weekend.

Unlike traditional tournaments restricted to club members, PGC 2025 encourages participation from golfers of all levels, offering assistance in establishing handicaps to ensure fair play.

Teeing Off for a Cause

A key feature of this year’s event is its partnership with RBITC, through which a portion of the proceeds will be directed towards the Epilepsy Prevention & Integrated Care (EPIC) program, supporting those affected by epilepsy.

“PGC is designed to create an inclusive environment where golf enthusiasts can enjoy the game, compete, and connect with like-minded individuals,” said Venkatesh K R, Director of V Group. “Beyond the sport, the event fosters camaraderie and supports a meaningful cause.”

Participants will have the chance to compete on a meticulously maintained course, with winners receiving cash prizes and other rewards. Organisers highlight that the championship offers not just competitive play but also networking opportunities, with corporate professionals and golf aficionados expected to attend.

Registrations for PGC 2025 are now open. Interested participants can sign up via www.thepgc.in or contact +91 6360700180 for more details.

V Group, a Bengaluru-based event management firm, specialises in corporate and sports events, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). The company has over two decades of experience and has handled events in India and Sri Lanka.

RBITC, established in 2006, focuses on social impact initiatives in Whitefield and surrounding areas, working on healthcare, education, and community development projects.