Bengaluru's Mugdha Pande shines at Mrs India Universal 2022

Mysuru: One of the prestigious events of this year, India Supermodel and Mrs India Universal 2022, was held in Jaipur recently. This event was an exciting platform for the talent across the country as the pageant team visited over 30 cities to audition contestants. The show was a grand success as it welcomed a total of 75 contestants in multiple categories from all over the country. Mugdha Pande from Bengaluru won the 1st runner up position at Mrs India Universal 2022.

While Isha Sharma from Jammu clinched the title while Rashmi Tirpude from Nagpur bagged 2nd runners up position. The winners who set the stage on fire with their confidence and charisma received gift hampers and an opportunity to participate in TVCs, web series, reality shows amongst others.

Mugdha, an IT professional based in Bangalore tried modelling for the first time and made it big at Mrs India Universal 2022. She has experience of acting in theatres and has also done voice over for few assignments. She loves writing and can write content on any given topic. She also likes writing poetry and that's her way to express herself. Mugdha now wishes to achieve greater heights in modelling and acting.

A host of celebrities attended the show as jury of the pageant from film and entertainment fraternity which included Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel, actor and model Rohit Khandelwal and actress Zoya Afroz.

"We have always received tremendous response for our show and we have made our mark this year too. This stage has given many newcomers a chance to be a part of the fashion and entertainment fraternity. Dreamz Production House aims to successfully provide an integrated platform for the new and aspiring Indian models from different cities in the country to make their dream of modeling, fashion, theatre, television and films come true. While the event had few winners, it gave a platform to many of them who are sure to rule the ramp in future," said Sharad Chaudhary, Founder, Dreamz Production House.