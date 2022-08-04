Bengaluru's Rainbow Drive Layout flooded; residents stage rasta roko

Bengaluru: Residents of Rainbow Drive Layout at Sarjapur in Bengaluru took to streets in protest against civic authorities' 'apathy' on Thursday. The layout which has more than 35 houses, was flooded due to incessant rain in Bengaluru for the last several days. The flooding has reportedly left the residents stranded for more than 24 hours now.

On Thursday, Rainbow Drive residents staged a rasta roko on Sarjapur Road to draw the attention of the authorities to the sad state of affairs in their colony. Children in the area were taken to their school on a tractor as parents found it difficult to drive them on their two-wheelers or in cars, through the knee-deep water. Continuous efforts were made to pump out flood water from the storm water drain and clear roads of water. Either Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavalli or the officials concerned turned up to see their plight, said the residents.

"The apartment complex is completely flooded. This is the plight of the citizens. The colony looks more like a river. In spite of relentless efforts being made to pump out the water, the situation continues grim for last 24 hours," said one of the residents. The people of the colony were irked that no authorities nor the BBMP Commissioner or the elected representatives have come to listen to their woes.

One of the residents, K P Singh, said, Rainbow Drive Layout remained in flood water for last 24 hours. "There is no response from the authorities or the politicians yet. Citizens are undergoing unbearable suffering. The Layout was flooded for the 5th time in the last three months. This time, the colony has become a lake. Students, office-goers, house maids etc are using tractor to get in and out of the colony."

According to the residents, water is flowing into the colony because of a breach to the storm water drain. They are not able to step out from their homes to go to their office or even buy groceries. A neighbouring resident, Bhupesh Pangti, said, "After being cut off due to waterlogging multiple times this year, the residents have taken to a street protest. It's a shame that kids and patients have to be ferried on tractors just to reach the main road from their homes."

"Dear BBMP, hope you are seeing the pains of residents since morning. Is there any actions planned? We have no access to food and medicines! Only access is through a Mahindra Tractor, Rainbow Drive resident," a resident Avnish Kumar stated in a tweet.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav? Not sure when we can get Azadi from worrying about basic infrastructure and amenities! No wonder we are still called a "Developing Nation," tweeted another resident, Udaya Bhaskar.

"A drizzle or a downpour, people in this layout struggle for entry and exit. All maybe due to Rajakaluve. It's going to get worse as a drain has been planned on the main road of this layout. This SWD being planned by coercion will be cut and covered," says a builder. "But, given the topography, doubt if the water will cross over to the main rajakaluve near Wipro headquarters," says Anil Buddar Lulla.

Meanwhile, several schools have switched over to online classes for a couple of days as a heavy rain continues to lash the city and roads turn death traps on Varthur -Gunjur road.