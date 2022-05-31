Benkipura villagers decide to boycott election over netas’ failure to keep promises

Mysuru: The villagers of Benkipura in Hunsurtaluk have decided to boycott the forthcoming elections to the State Assembly in protest against the authorities' failure in providing basic infrastructure to the village.

The villagers told on Monday that Benkipura comes under Challahalli gram panchayat and has a population of2,000 people, but they don't have a bus facility for decades. Students have to walk 2.5 km to catch a bus. For young children walking in the rainy season to the bus stop is a herculean task. Despite many appeals to the MP, MLA, district, taluk and gram panchayat members, bus facility has remained a distant dream.

They also alleged that the village doesn't have such basic facilities asa grave yard to bury the dead, proper road, drinking water and drainage system. But during every election political leaders from all parties visit them begging for votes with lots of promises. Vexed by the empty promises of the leaders, the villagers have this time decided to teach elected representatives a fitting lesson.