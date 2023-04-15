Bigwigs in fray in Ramanagara dist, fierce battle on cards

Ramanagara: As expected for all constituencies in silk district of Ramanagara, the candidates of BJP, Congress and JDS candidates are almost fixed. The stage is being set to decide the future of these politicians and there is no doubt that three main parties will give fierce competition in this huge district.

This assembly constituency is a constituency that has aroused intense interest in state politics. Candidates from three major parties are all set to contest the election in this constituency. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy, is all set to become an MLA for the first term in this constituency, which is called JDS fort. Currently, his mother Anita Kumaraswamy is the MLA of the constituency, who gave up her seat to Nikhil who is campaigning heavily across the constituency.

Iqbal Hussain, who is a minority leader from the Congress party, will enter the fray in Ramanagara from Congress. Since last three months, he have been campaigning fiercely across the constituency and canvassing It is said that there is no surprise that he is a huge candidate in this constituency with the support of DK Brothers and he is giving a huge competition in this election.

As expected, Gautham Gowda got a chance from Ramanagara Assembly constituency. Gautham , the Chairman of Karnataka Silk Industry Development Corporation. is striving hard for win. Gautham Gowda's father Marilinge Gowda was earlier elected as a member of the legislative council from the JDS. After he joined BJP, he demanded ticket for his son. Gautham was already involved in party organisation contesting the assembly elections for the first time.

BJP candidate C.P. Yogeshwar will be contesting the assembly elections for the seventh time from Channapatna. Yogeshwar, who has been elected as an MLA five times, contested as a BJP candidate in Channapatna by-election in 2011. In 2018, he contested as a BJP candidate and was defeated by H.D. Kumaraswamy . Rumours were also rife that this time he would join the Congress. Finally the CP Yogeshwar contest is certain from the lotus sign itself. He has already prepared for the election through Swabhimani Sankalpa Nadige Yatra.

On the other hand, former CM HD Kumaraswamy is ready to contest as his opponent. He was victorious in the last massive election by getting more than 20 thousand votes. Later he won from this constituency and became the CM of the state for 14 months. Now he will be the JDS candidate again in the constituency. BJP's C P Yogeshwar had contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies in the last election and won from both the constituencies. However, he has said that he will contest only from Channapatna constituency. In this background, it is said that the JDS wave is a little higher in the constituency where Kumaraswamy is contesting.

The search for candidates in the Congress party is intense. Prasanna P Gowda, who was called as a possible candidate, has left the Congress and joined the JDS party. In this background, the Congress party is searching for candidates in the constituency, and finally the district president of the Congress party, Gangadhar will be the Congress candidate for the constituency.

Candidates from the three parties are almost fixed from the Magadi constituency. A. Manjunath, the sitting MLA from JDS party, has been given ticket from JDS party. He is campaigning furiously throughout the constituency that the development made during his tenure as an MLA in the constituency will be the reason for victory.

On the other hand, HC Balakrishna from the Congress party has entered the election arena to become an MLA for the fifth time. He was defeated last time by the Congress party. However, they are campaigning fiercely throughout the field to win this massive century.

Apart from this, Prasad Gowda from Kanaminaki village of the constituency will contest as a BJP candidate from Magadi this time. Prasad Gowda, who was eyeing the Magadi ticket, attracted attention through programmes such as allotment of free land to the poor, nose piercing for women, and organization of religious tours before the announcement of elections. He campaigned across the constituency even before the party ticket was secured. District In-charge Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathtanarayana was close to him and it also worked on candidate selection. He is contesting assembly elections for the first time.

In Kanakapura, KPCC working president D K Shiva Kumar will contest from Congress. The BJP fielded its leader and state revenue minister R Ashoka against DKS.