Bike rally by RPF to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Mysuru: Mysuru Division of Railway Police Force (RPF) organized a bike rally on Friday to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as per the directives of the Director General, RPF, and Railway Board, New Delhi, Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, flagged offthe bike rally from the premises of Mysuru Railway Station.

About 10 Railway Protection Force personnel on five bikes will travel across different States and finally reach New Delhi on August 14. Speaking after flagging off the bike rally, Rahul Agarwal said that itis being organised as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative ofthe Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence which is being observed across the country and exhorted the participants to highlight and spread the message and awareness on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and achievements of Railway Protection Force".