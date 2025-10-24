Biocon boss denies reports of funding road repairs

Bengaluru: Biocon chairperson and noted industrialist Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has strongly denied media reports claiming that she has offered to personally fund the repair of Bengaluru’s damaged roads, calling such stories “false and misleading.”

The controversy began when former Union Minister P. Chidambaram took to social media platform ‘X’ to praise Shaw. He wrote, “I heard that Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has offered financial support for the development of some Bengaluru roads. This is a great initiative — my thanks to her.”

Responding to his post, Shaw clarified that the reports were baseless. “This is false news created by the media. I have never said that I would provide financial aid for road repairs,” she commented.Explaining how the misinformation might have spread, she added, “A journalist asked the Deputy Chief Minister whether he would consider my suggestion on road repairs, and that question seems to have been twisted into this false story.”

Expressing disappointment over the spread of unverified claims, Shaw told Chidambaram, “It’s unfortunate that even someone like you shared the news without any fact-checking.” She also threw an open challenge to media outlets, asking them to produce proof that she had ever stated her intention to fund road repairs.

The confusion appears to have stemmed from an earlier post on ‘X’ where Shaw had urged the Karnataka government to urgently fix Bengaluru’s pothole-ridden roads. Her remarks, widely shared online, were followed by reports claiming she would personally finance the restoration of 15 city roads.

However, Shaw has now made it clear that while she supports civic improvement and expects accountability from the government, she has not pledged any personal funds for road works. Her clarification comes amid growing public criticism over the condition of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, particularly after recent rains left several major roads damaged and unsafe for commuters.