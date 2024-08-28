Live
Birla Fertility and IVF further expands its network to 50 Clinics by acquiring BabyScience IVF
Bengaluru: Birla Fertility and IVF, announced the acquisition of 12 BabyScience IVF Clinics, marking its entry into Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. BFI will now manage 50 clinics nationwide. The acquisition is a key component of Birla Fertility and IVF's strategic expansion plan, with a continued investment of over Rs 500 crore.
Speaking on this second acquisition within 3 months of acquiring ARMC IVF chain in Kerala, Avanti Birla, Chairman and Founder, Birla Fertility and IVF, said, "At Birla Fertility and IVF, we bring care into the science of conception. It’s something I’m very passionate about—creating access for more couples and women. We focus on tailoring treatments to individual patient needs, which includes advanced diagnostic testing and data-driven precision medicine to optimize outcomes. Fertility preservation, egg freezing, and embryo freezing are also key to what we do, allowing women to choose when to start a family. We ensure that fertility specialists, andrologists, and counsellors come together to support our patients both physically and emotionally. We have renowned global doctors and leading fertility specialists as our advisors, and we partner with global institutions to ensure couples have access to cutting-edge solutions in their parenthood journey. We are delighted to partner with BabyScience IVF clinics. They have consistently demonstrated excellence in the field of fertility care.”
Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Aggrawal, Chief Business Officer, Birla Fertility and IVF, stated, "We have expanded across India, to leverage our global expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure and deliver exceptional pregnancy rates that meet international standards. Our comprehensive range of services includes gynaecological procedures, male fertility treatments, laparoscopic procedures, genetic screening, diagnostics, and donor services."
The Founder of BabyScience, Dr. Manjunath CS said, “We are excited to join this strong national brand, so that our patients will continue to benefit from the best science in the industry, and we look forward to operational enhancements as we continue to grow in Karnataka Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as part of Birla Fertility & IVF.”
Commenting on this strategic move, Akshat Seth, Vice Chairman, C K Birla Healthcare, said, “With this step, Birla Fertility and IVF aims to raise awareness and provide reliable fertility treatments, strengthening our presence in the South. With BabyScience, we have found a like-minded partner who has a similar care model.”
In a country where 28 million couples face fertility-related challenges, and less than 1% seek assistance, Birla Fertility & IVF aims to raise awareness. With this acquisition, Birla Fertility and IVF has a combined experience of over 120,000 IVF cycles and has treated more than 230,000 patients.