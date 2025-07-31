BJP delegation urges CM to resolve acute shortage of red stone and sand

Mangaluru: A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dakshina Kannada met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging immediate intervention to address the severe shortage of red laterite stone and sand in the district. They alleged that the unscientific policies of the Congress-led state government have disrupted supply chains, affecting construction and labour sectors.

Due to the shortage, construction work — including individual house building — has come to a standstill across the district. The delegation said the crisis has hit the local economy and left thousands of daily-wage labourers without work, calling it a matter requiring urgent state-level attention.

The BJP leaders also submitted a memorandum to Samir Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Department of Mines and Geology, outlining the public hardship caused by the disruption in raw material supply and seeking immediate administrative remedies.

The delegation included Dakshina Kannada BJP District President Satish Kumpala, Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLAs, district general secretary Yatheesh Arwar, and BJP media cell coordinator Vasant J. Poojary, among others.

They demanded the government streamline the approval process for quarrying and sand extraction, which they claim has become excessively restrictive and bureaucratic under the current regime.