BJP delegation visits victim’s house

A BJP delegation on Friday visited the residence of the party worker who was allegedly stripped and assaulted by police in Karnataka’s Hubballi, following a complaint by a Congress councillor over a dispute arising out of the voter revision exercise, and assured the family members of justice.

The party also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. The delegation, led by R. Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MLC Bharati Shetty, visited the residence of the victim woman.

Later, addressing the media, R. Ashoka stated that the incident of a woman being stripped in Hubballi has become national news, and people want to know the truth behind it.

Ashoka questioned claims that the woman had removed her clothes on her own. “If that was the case, were the police sleeping? When 40 policemen were present, the police van belonged to you, the driver was yours, and law and order were under your control, why couldn’t you prevent it?” he questioned. Ashoka alleged that “the police personnel behaved like Dushasana, assaulted the woman and stripped her.”

He demanded a thorough investigation and objected to the State Women’s Commission’s statement from Bengaluru claiming that nothing had happened.

He pointed out that the National Commission for Women had issued a notice in the case.