BJP did not take Congress guarantees seriously which proved costly

Mysuru: Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha reminded the Congress government that ‘Voters did not vote by looking at your face, they voted by looking at the guarantee card and gave you 135 seats. Fulfill the promises you have made, otherwise we will have to fight. BJP has lost but not died”.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday after inspecting the traffic problem at the signal of Manipal Hospital in Mysore city, a 10-lane Mysuru Bengaluru Express way he lashed out against the state Congress government. ‘I will hold anyone’s leg for the development of Mysore and Kodagu. Let’s do politics during elections, let’s do development politics during the rest of the time. The chair is not permanent for anyone. Development must be done when it is needed,” said MP Pratap Simha at the same time. The result of the assembly election will have no effect on the Lok Sabha election. The people of the state know what kind of leaders the country needs. There is a difference between one election and another,” he said.

‘BJP should have raised its voice in the matter of guarantee card. If BJP had raised its voice yesterday, this situation would not have arisen. Congress must fulfill its guarantee promises. Otherwise, we will fight from June 1,” he warned the government.

‘Who demanded an inquiry into the 40% commission allegation and bitcoin scam against BJP government, urged to find out who is guilty and send them to jail. Then I will fell at your feet and salute you myself. Otherwise it will be like you lied’ Simha alleged.

He said winners and losers never stick to problems. But our activists fight for party and ideology locally after elections because we have lost,” said MP Pratap Singh in this context. In this new government Siddaramaiah from Mysore is Chief Minister, many development works had started in previous government and cooperation should be given to continue them further,” he informed that he himself would personally meet them and request cooperation.