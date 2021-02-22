BJP dividing society on religious lines: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah remarked that BJP is the only party which is engaged in dividing the society in the name of religion. "They are the perfect example for the idea of 'Alpamanava'. Kuvempu's idea of Vishvamanava should be a guiding light for all. It enlightens people about the idea of secularism & equality," he said.



The senior Congress leader stated that Dakshina Kannada which was a place where several religions coexisted peacefully was changed into an experimental ground to spew communal hatred by the BJP. "Only BJP & RSS are responsible for tense situation in Dakshina Kannada. BJP should recollect the Indian Independence movement. Thousands of Congress leaders have sacrificed their lives but there is no one from RSS who have died in the fight for independence," he said.

Lamenting further, he said that BJP has snatched away the food from poor people by reducing Anna Bhagya rice to 3Kg.

"I am very confident that Congress will win the elections with majority. We will then provide 10kg of free rice to everyone.

Manufacturing sector has reached rock bottom due to the policies of BJP. More than 50,000 families in Dakshina Kannada, who were dependent on Beedi industry, have lost livelihood. What has govt done about this?" Siddaramaiah questioned.