BJP fighting election without proper opponents: Sadananda Gowda

Mysuru: BJP leader and former Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday opined that his party was fighting elections without proper opponents. "Given the present scenario, we are without opponents."

Canvassing for the party candidate in the South Graduates constituency for the state Legislative Council, he said, "There is unprecedented support for the BJP. We are comfortably placed in Mandya for the overwhelming support from the people."

He said, elections to the Rajya Sabha used to be a one-sided affair as JDS and Congress would select people with money. But now the situation has changed. We want to give a chance to everyone. We are taking feedback from people before selecting our candidates. Our candidate M V Ravishankar is known for his good work though he is not after publicity. Our victory is a foregone conclusion."

On Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah versus RSS tug-of-war, Gowda said the Kuruba leader didn't talk anything worthwhile. "Congress is worried that its candidates are going to lose in the Council polls. No wonder Siddaramaiah is making baseless allegations. His cold war with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar is no secret." The senior BJP leader said the Congress was losing its identity in the country. "Many of its seasoned leaders have quit at the national level. It is no different in Karnataka. It is better not to respond to what Siddaramaiah tweets. The less we talk the better. On making changes in textbooks, Gowda said, "If there are mistakes, we want to correct them. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made it very clear. Opposition leaders should do constructive criticism."

Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, Chamaraja MLA L Nagedra, BJP city president T S Srivatsa and others were present.