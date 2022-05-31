BJP hits back at Congress for derogatory remark against RSS

Mangaluru: Home Minister AraghaJnanendra has berated opposition leader S Siddaramiah for his comments that RSS was an organisation of Aryan descent. Speaking at Mangaluruon Monday, Jnandendra said, "Siddaramaiah should know that President of India, Vice President and Prime Minister and many chief ministers of various States have come from RSS background and have risen to that height in public life due to the nationalistic values they have imbibed from the RSS.Where did Siddaramiah derive his values from?"

"I guess he got his values in life from the Congress, which is a sinking boat.Maybe, Siddaramiah now feels his wasted career in that party and is venting out his frustration by making such caustic remarks against RSS. Siddaramiah has understood his position in the Congress. He will never win another election and will never be a Chief Minister again.This 'fact' is eroding his reasoning power and is making him to make such comments.Everytime he gives vent to his anger against Hindu nationalistic organisationshe and his party are losing ground in politics," Gnanendra added.

Jnanendra's young colleagues in the party and the ministry CT Ravi and Sunil Kumar have also severally objected to the tweet that the Congress social media handlers have put out stating that "the RSS was an impotent organisation". Sunil Kumar has stated, "The people of Karnataka know what Congress party had one in the Kittur Rani Chennamma grounds in Hubballi and how it had behaved on the issue of the honour of the national tricolour, there the Congress had acted like a real impotent. What did the Congress do when the national tricolour was not being allowed to be hoisted by the Jihadi elements in Kashmir?, the Congress party had bowed before them, but after Modi came to power Jammu and Kashmir was able to enjoy the fruits of being an integral part of India"

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha went one step ahead and picked up various incidents of inaction by the Congress and said it was the opposition party that had tied up hands of the Indian Armed Forces in the war with China and allowed the Chinese to wrest large areas of Ladakh, it is the same party that had invited terror element Wasim Malik to PMO and even allowed the Pakistani flag to be hoisted in Lal Chowk of Srinagar. Next time when Congress makes any comment on RSS and its capabilities, Siddaramiah and his party will face the repercussions".