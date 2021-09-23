BJP, JDS leaders at loggerheads over PM Modi portrait in GP office

Hassan: The difference of opinion between Grama Panchayat members and officials over hanging of the portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in GP office has triggered into a major controversy at Noranakki in Channarayapatna taluk in the district.



While the GP members supporting BJP have lodged a complaint against Panchayat Development Officer (PDO), the latter has also filed a counter complaint at the Channarayapatna rural police station. As the situation remains tense, police have been deployed at the village as a precautionary measure.

On the occasion of Modi's 71st birthday celebration on September 17, the GP members owing allegiance to the ruling BJP hung a portrait of the PM on the office wall, inviting ire of those who are sympathetic to the opposition JD (S). A woman member claimed she had put on the wall the a framed photo of the PM after obtaining the permission of the PDO. However, I was abused in the name of my caste and reprimanded for honouring the PM from North India. They were all instigated by the GP president and Vice-president."

Following this, she has lodged a complaint against 16 people including GP president, Vice-President, PDO, Bill Collector and Accountant. In his counter complaint, PDO has alleged that "We had instructed not to install any portrait. But they went ahead ignoring the instructions."

The PDO named 20 persons including GP members Bhargavi, Chandrakala, Ningegowda and Lakshmeesha and BJP leaders Girish and Madhu in his complaint. The developments has set the stage for a fight between BJP and JDS workers, in the constituency represented by former minister H D Revanna in the Assembly.