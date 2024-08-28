BJP launches nationwide membership drive for Gen Z

Shivamogga: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an extensive membership drive targeting the youth community, particularly Generation Z. MP Brijesh Chowta emphasised the importance of engaging young men and women born after 2000 in the party.

Speaking at a special function held at the Shivamogga district office as part of the “Membership Campaign-2024,” Chowta highlighted the need to involve not only students but also people from all walks of life, especially women. The campaign aims to make BJP membership universal.

Chowta praised the BJP’s discipline, core values, and commitment to providing opportunities for new faces and young minds. The party’s membership campaign, scheduled from September 2 to November 10, will utilise various channels, including missed calls, QR codes, the Namo app, and the BJP website.