  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

BJP launches nationwide membership drive for Gen Z

BJP launches nationwide membership drive for Gen Z
x
Highlights

Shivamogga: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an extensive membership drive targeting the youth community, particularly Generation Z....

Shivamogga: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for an extensive membership drive targeting the youth community, particularly Generation Z. MP Brijesh Chowta emphasised the importance of engaging young men and women born after 2000 in the party.

Speaking at a special function held at the Shivamogga district office as part of the “Membership Campaign-2024,” Chowta highlighted the need to involve not only students but also people from all walks of life, especially women. The campaign aims to make BJP membership universal.

Chowta praised the BJP’s discipline, core values, and commitment to providing opportunities for new faces and young minds. The party’s membership campaign, scheduled from September 2 to November 10, will utilise various channels, including missed calls, QR codes, the Namo app, and the BJP website.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X