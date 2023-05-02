BJP manifesto promises Uniform Civil Code, NRC

Bengaluru: Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Karnataka, 10 lakh jobs in the manufacturing sector and a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru are among the top promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election.

The document, named BJP Praja Pranalike, was released in Bengaluru today by party's national president JP Nadda. Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa were also present on the occasion. Addressing the media, Nadda said the manifesto was not prepared after discussions in an air-conditioned room and that party workers had visited every corner of the state and gathered inputs for preparing this document. Nadda said the BJP's vision for the state is "justice to all, appeasement to none".

He also said that the party’s government in the state has abolished the “unconstitutional” reservation for Muslims. Just before the polls were announced, the Basavaraj Bommai-led cabinet decided to do away with the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims and divide it equally between Lingayats and Vokkaligas -- two politically influential caste groups in Karnataka.

The move has sparked protests from the Opposition, with the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) promising to restore the reservation if they come to power.

The party, which faces a tough electoral battle in the state this time, has said that its promises touch every section of society. It has said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the state “based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose”. The party has also promised introduction of the National Register of Citizens and “speedy deportation of all illegal migrants”.

Other promises include monthly ration kits for households below poverty line, a fixed deposit scheme for women from scheduled castes and tribes, and a plan to develop Karnataka into a hub of electric vehicles. The party has also promised 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families in a year -- one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.