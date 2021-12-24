BJP MLC Vishwanath questions rationale of Anti-Conversion Bill

Mysuru: BJP MLC A H Vishwanath on Thursday questioned the rationale behind tabling the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Assembly. Quoting a few lines from social reformer Basavanna, the veteran leader said, "He spoke of equality in the 12th century. India is a land of multi religions. As per the Constitution, we can follow the religion of our choice."



Addressing the media, the ruling party Legislative Council member said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never spoken of Hindutva anywhere. Ours is a country for all religions. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai talking of Anti-Conversion Bill is not in good taste. People will not appreciate what he has done."

Vishwanath said, "Assuming the Bill is passed, do you think the Deputy Commissioners have the powers to jail the violators? Children of many Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders have married Muslims. Can we jail them? Congress is playing divide and rule policy." The veteran leader said, "Congress leaders are saying the Bill was passed when they were not in the House. They only want to claim they are safeguarding the interests of minorities."

He added, "Mutt seers are not eliciting their opinions. Social activists are only interested in awards rather than talking against the State government. Public opinion should be taken before the Bill is passed." Vishwanath also lashed out at leaders from Belagavi for not raising their voice against Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi for vandalising freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. "There should be no second thought about banning MES," he added.