BJP raking up communal issues for votes: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP government of playing the Hindutva card and raking up communal violence in the State.

Addressing a meet organised in support of the family of contractor Santosh K Patil who committed suicide after allegedly being harassed to pay commission to former minister K S Eshwarappa, the Congress leader said that the protest was organised to condemn the BJP government's corrupt practices.

"All over the State, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar and I will be organising protests against corruption and price rise. This will be held in all the district

headquarters before we move to the Assembly constituencies. Never inthe history of India, have we seen a communal party like the BJP. The situation is so bad that a common man is not able to live peacefully. To cover up its follies, the BJP government is raking up communal issues."

Siddaramaiah said, "The trouble started with hijab row, followed by

halal meat and Bhagavad Gita. They are out to spoil peace in the society. Their parochial approach will spread hatred among all the communities."

He said there was an organised plan to ruin the country. Dr B R

Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution,dreamed of social justice for all thecommunities. "But,BJP is playing the Hindutva card with an eye on thevote bank. People from all the communities fought for India'sindependence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised good days but thatis not be seen. Life has become miserable because of the wrong policies ofthe Centre."