BJP ticket aspirant's residence raided by GST officials

Bengaluru: On Monday the residence of BJP ticket aspirant, Anil Shetty was raided by officials of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Department. Anil has called this an act of hatching a political conspiracy against him.

Although details of the raid were not shared by the GST officials, they are said to have verified a few documents.

The raid was conducted in Anil Shetty's residence in the Koramangala area of Bengaluru apparently in the absence of Anil Shetty.

The BJP ticket aspirant of the BTM Layout assembly constituency in Bengaluru Urban district claimed that he was in Delhi when his house was raided. He spoke to members of the media outside his house and alleged that the GST officials raided his house without a warrant.

"The raid was conducted when I was in Delhi. Normal procedures were not followed during the raid as they entered my residence illegally. Why was my residence raided when I was in Delhi?" he said.

Assuming that this could be a plot by Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy, Anil said, "Ramalinga Reddy sent the officials to my residence. It is a political conspiracy created by Ramalinga Reddy. If anything illegal is found in my house, I shall quit politics."

It is to be noted that on February 23 this year, Anil posted a video of him discarding "low quality" cookers given to citizens by Ramalinga Reddy. He was also seen giving cookers of "better quality" to the same people who returned the "low quality" cookers to Anil.

"Cooker Bomb. In order to ensure the safety of women & children, we have handed over branded safe cookers in BTM constituency and we discarded low-quality cookers distributed by MLA Ramalinga Reddy. His freebie politics would have cost the lives of thousands of people in the constituency," Anil Tweeted along with the video.

In the video, Anil is also seen inspecting the cookers given by Ramalinga Reddy and claiming that they were of low quality and must be trashed. He was even seen applying stickers on the boxes of cookers that he was distributing. He was finally seen posing with beneficiaries of "high quality" cookers while in front of them, was a heap of "low quality" cookers and their boxes with Ramalinga Reddy's photo on them.

According to a few more tweets from Anil Shetty's Twitter handle, the low-quality cookers distributed by Ramalinga Reddy had burst on several instances.

One of Anil's tweets also mentioned that the recipients of the low-quality cookers can return them for branded cookers given free of cost by him along with the original bill and warranty.