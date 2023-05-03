BJP using Congress's Bajrang Dal ban promise as a poll tool in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The BJP is pursuing an aggressive campaign in Karnataka as the state inches closer to the May 10 Assembly polls, especially after the Congress in its election manifesto promised to impose a ban on the Bajrang Dal if voted to power.

The BJP national leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are making it a point to include the "Jai Bajrang Bali" slogan in their public rallies. They are claiming that the Congress is insulting Lord Hanuman, revered by all Hindus.

The trend is fast catching on as the "I am Bajrangi" campaign is going viral on social media in Karnataka. Adding to it, Hindu outfits and the Bajrang Dal have given a call for reciting the Hanuman Chalisa in all temples of the state on Thursday (May 4).

The Hindu organisations and the Bajrang Dal have expressed outrage over comparing the Bajrang Dal to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel proclaimed in the presence of PM Modi at a public rally in Moodbidri that if the Congress has the capacity, let it ban the Bajrang Dal.

However, Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar, reacting to the row following the proposal to ban the Bajrang Dal in the manifesto, asked what is the connection between the Bajrang Dal and Bajrang Bali (Lord Hanuman).

Shivakumar stated that, "We are also devotees of Lord Hanuman. Are the BJP leaders the only devotees of Hanuman? The paradise of peace (Karnataka) should not be disturbed. There should be harmony."

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje stated that the Bajrang Dal is a part of the RSS and working with the youth for the nation. It has never indulged in anti-national activities. The Congress manifesto has been released to appease the Muslims.