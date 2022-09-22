BJP wants to name suburban rail project after late Ananth Kumar

Bangalore: The need for a suburban railway project has increased with the growth of the city. This project will cater to passengers travelling from the sub-urban areas of Bangalore. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) is expected to be completed by 2026 and reduce the dependence on road transport. It will connect the urban areas of Bangalore to the satellite towns and other suburban areas.

At this point, two BJP leaders have proposed in the legislative council that the BSRP be named after Late Ananth Kumar, a former union minister from Karnataka. The BJP leaders, Gopinath Reddy and N Ravikumar mentioned in the council that BSRP is the brainchild of Ananth Kumar and proposed that it should be christened after him.

This rapid-transit rail network will have four corridors, 57 stations and will cover 148 kilometers in total. The BSRP is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crores and is built by Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) Limited in association with the central and state governments. V Somanna, the Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister of Karnataka mentioned that the Baiyappanahalli – Chikkabanavara corridor will see development from the end of March. V Somanna said that the Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, Raghunath Rao Malkapure has considered this request and a final decision will be taken by the cabinet after discussion.