BJP Will Be Winning Majority With At Least 140 seats In Karnataka Elections, Says KS Eshwarappa

Former minister and senior BJP official KS Eshwarappa claimed that nationalists of all religions were supporting him in the current assembly elections. Additionally, he predicted that the BJP would win the elections with the majority with at least 140 seats.



Along with former CM BS Yediyurappa, KS Eshwarappa, a prominent Lingayat leader from Shimoga, has left political politics. Additionally, he held a number of important government roles, including that of deputy chief minister.

The BJP high command, however, refused to give Eshwarappa's son KE Kantesh a ticket to run in the assembly elections. Instead, the party ran Channabasappa in the Shimoga assembly district.

