BJP Will Be Winning Majority With At Least 140 seats In Karnataka Elections, Says KS Eshwarappa
- He predicted that the BJP would win the elections with the majority with at least 140 seats.
Former minister and senior BJP official KS Eshwarappa claimed that nationalists of all religions were supporting him in the current assembly elections. Additionally, he predicted that the BJP would win the elections with the majority with at least 140 seats.
Nationalist Muslims, nationalist Christians, and all Hindutvawadis in Karnataka will vote for the BJP, according to KS Eshwarappa, who spoke with the media. On May 13, he reaffirmed his confidence that the BJP will gain the majority with at least 140 seats.
The BJP high command, however, refused to give Eshwarappa's son KE Kantesh a ticket to run in the assembly elections. Instead, the party ran Channabasappa in the Shimoga assembly district.
Voters have already lined up to exercise their democratic right as voting for the Karnataka assembly elections began on Wednesday morning. The early voting in Karnataka included prominent candidates like Siddaramaiah, Basavaraj Bommai, DK Shivakumar, and Yediyurappa.
Meanwhile, everyone's eyes are awaitung towards 13 May as on that day Karnataka will release its assembly election results.