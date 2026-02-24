BJP’s days are numbered, says Deputy CM

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that the BJP is nearing its final days. Speaking at the MGNREGA Bachao convention at Chikkaballapura, he said, “Like the lamp which burns bright before dying, the BJP is nearing its end as they are planning to finish the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.”

“We are organising this event to save the nation. The Congress party had given employment guarantee to the rural people through MGNREGA scheme. The Centre is trying to kill the scheme. We need to save MGNREGA and save Gandhiji’s legacy,” he said.

“Panchayats had the power to decide which works to take up. The scheme ensured works worth Rs 1-2 crore in each of the 5900 panchayats. We need to save MGNREGA,” he added.

Panchayat offices to be named after Mahatma

“MGNREGA is a scheme which gives self-confidence to farmers and labourers and we need to protect it. Our party and the government have decided to name the panchayat offices after the Mahatma,” he said.

“Under the new scheme, the states have to bear 40% of the costs. Even the BJP run states also will not be able to implement it. Chandrababu Naidu has also said he won’t be able to implement the new scheme.

This new scheme is a deathknell for all the states,” he noted.

“BJP and PM Modi used to criticise our guarantee schemes but they copies it later. No one can stop thime guarantee scheme. Congress party will not allow anyone to stop it,” he said. “Like they are stealing the voters’ rights, they are taking away employment rights too. We will fight till the MGNREGA is reinstated we need your support int his fight,” he concluded.