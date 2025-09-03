BJP’s Dharma Yatra is not religious, it is political: CM

Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday criticised the BJP’s recent activities in Dharmasthala, calling them a political yatra rather than a religious one. Speaking to the media in Mysuru, he clarified that the Dharmasthala case is already under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and questioned BJP’s demand for an NIA probe.

The Chief Minister asked whether BJP has no faith in the state police, pointing out that they had not demanded an NIA probe when the SIT was first formed. Only after delays in retrieving bodies did the BJP raise the demand, he said. Siddaramaiah reminded that Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade himself had welcomed the SIT investigation, urging that the truth must come out and suspicions against the administration must be cleared. He reiterated that the SIT is functioning independently without any government interference.

Responding to BJP’s allegations of foreign funding in connection with the case, the Chief Minister dismissed the charges as baseless. He said BJP receives funds from outside and advised the party not to politicize every issue.

On BJP’s demand to hand over the Soujanya case to the CBI, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the CBI, functioning under the Central Government, had already conducted an investigation and submitted its report. “Now BJP wants the matter taken to the Supreme Court. Since allegations are made against Veerendra Heggade, whom does the BJP stand with—Heggade or Soujanya?” he asked.

He accused BJP leaders of double standards, stating that while they publicly glorify Veerendra Heggade, they also claim to support Soujanya. “Whose side are they truly on?” he questioned.

Commenting on opposition leader R. Ashoka and MLA Sunil Kumar, Siddaramaiah said they had spoken differently in the Assembly on the allegations regarding a person named Chinnayya, but are now making contradictory statements outside. He cautioned BJP against issuing inconsistent and false statements daily.

On the claim that a woman had witnessed Soujanya’s abduction 12 years ago but revealed it only now, Siddaramaiah questioned why this was not disclosed during the CBI probe. He said concealing the truth despite knowing it amounts to a crime. He added that if a reinvestigation into the Soujanya case is necessary, the matter lies with the courts, and Soujanya’s mother must take the final call.

When asked about BJP’s comments on Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq, who has been chosen as this year’s Dasara inaugural speaker, Siddaramaiah strongly defended her. He reminded that Kannada literature cannot be created without love and pride for the language. Responding to BJP’s objection that Banu, a Muslim woman, should wear kumkuma at the inaugural event, Siddaramaiah said, “She is a Booker Prize-winning author and a Muslim. Kumkuma is not part of her faith. Dasara is our state festival. Inviting someone from another religion does not mean asking them to follow Hindu traditions.” He also noted that Muslim scholars have already clarified that no fatwa has been issued against Banu Mushtaq.

Siddaramaiah concluded that BJP’s attempt to communalize the issue of Dasara inauguration is unacceptable and stressed that such cultural events must not be reduced to religious or

political battles.