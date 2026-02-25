BMRCL signs Rs 90-cr naming rights deal with Prestige Group

Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has signed a Rs 90-crore agreement with Prestige Group for the naming rights and associated facilities of the upcoming Bellandur Metro station on the Outer Ring Road.

Under the agreement, the station will be officially named “Prestige Bellandur Metro Station” for a period of 30 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations, BMRCL said in a statement.

The total value of the agreement stands at Rs 90 crore. Of this, Rs 80 crore is allocated towards naming rights and other associated facilities within the station premises.

An additional Rs 10 crore will be paid for the construction of a dedicated skywalk connecting the Metro station to the Prestige campus. BMRCL clarified that provisions have been included in the agreement to allow for design modifications to the skywalk at the project stage, if required.

Advertising and Commercial Space

As part of the deal, Prestige Group will receive 1,000 sq. ft. of advertising rights inside the station premises, 3,000 sq. ft. of commercial space within the station campus.

However, BMRCL emphasized that the station will remain an asset under its ownership and control. Speaking on the occasion, Prestige Group Executive Director Jaggi Marwaha said, “We are committed to supporting Bengaluru’s rapidly growing transport network and contributing to the city’s infrastructure development.”

The agreement marks one of the significant naming rights deals undertaken by BMRCL as it seeks to boost non-fare revenue streams while expanding metro connectivity across the city.