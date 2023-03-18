BMTC to ply AC buses to Chikkaballapura ; Ugadi gift says Minister

Chikkaballapura: After much debate and demand from Chikkaballapura people . Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has approved the AC bus service of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to Chikkaballapura. Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted "Ugadi's gift to the people of Chikkaballapura".

Earlier the BMTC decided to extend bus service to Chikkaballapura but , KSRTC raised objection. There is a distance of about 60 km from Bengaluru to Chikkaballapura. According to norms BMTC should ply buses with in limits of BBMP which is around 25 kilometers. But the KSRTC officials who had raised objections against the expansion of traffic to Chikkaballapura had condemned the move of BMTC. KSRTC officials thought if BMTC runs in Chikkaballapura the revenue would be dented.

As a rule, BMTC buses are allowed to ply only within 25 km of BBMP. But now it has expanded to Chikkaballapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to the rules, KSRTC officials said that expansion of bus traffic is not allowed.

BMTC buses which were limited only to Bengaluru city and Bengaluru rural district have now expanded the reach of BMTC by plying Chikkaballapura as well. A consensus decision was taken in this regard in the BMTC board meeting held recently. Responding to the demand of Chikkaballapura people, BMTC board has given good news to the passengers by giving permission.

After KSRTC agreed, Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar tweeted "Ugadi's gift to the people of Chikkaballapura! As per the long awaited demand of the people of the district to extend the bus service to Chikkaballapura, the scope of BMTC has been extended and henceforth BMTC buses will also ply to our Chikkaballapur. This will benefit all the people of Chikkaballapura, including farmers, students, small businessmen, and employees, who travel to Bengaluru on a daily basis, and the economic progress of the district will also be accelerated.

'Thanks to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai and Transport Minister Sriramulu for responding to the appeal of the people of Chikkaballapura on behalf of the people of the district. Kudos to BMTC Vice Chairman Naveen Kiran for making this demand a reality", he tweeted.

The bus service much helpful for the workers working in Bengaluru as they have to buy two passes from KSRTC and BMTC earlier, now they can travel in BMTC bus with in city and other place also.