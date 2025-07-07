Bold new anti-drug initiative gains ground in Mangaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have undertaken a novel initiative to curb the drug menace in the coastal district of Mangaluru, a region that has witnessed communal strife and incidents of moral policing but is also known as a major educational hub attracting students from across the country.

The Mangaluru Police Commissionerate has joined hands with parents of drug abuse victims, and the victims themselves, to identify drug peddlers and trace the roots of the supply chain.

The police have already busted a drug racket and arrested five individuals. Based on information obtained from them, they have also apprehended a key supplier and hope to uncover a deeper network.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has made a bold appeal to the public to share information with the police and the appeal has gained traction. “If such information is provided, we can ensure that drugs are not available anywhere in Mangaluru. We will treat drug addicts as victims and focus on arresting those who supply drugs to them,” he stated.

Commissioner Reddy emphasised the importance of community involvement: “As two parents came forward to lodge complaints, we were able to bust a gang that was supplying drugs to at least 200 individuals. If ten parents come forward, we can prevent the supply of drugs to thousands.”

He reiterated his appeal: “If the public shares information with us, we can ensure that drugs are eliminated from Mangaluru. We will treat addicts as victims, and our focus will be on apprehending the suppliers,” he said. The initiative has received widespread appreciation from the public. Parents and the community have responded positively, supporting the proactive measures taken by the department.

The police now aim to confront the drug problem head-on and achieve significant breakthroughs by dismantling powerful supply chains.