Bomb threat at Mangaluru RTO turns out to be hoax

Mangaluru: A search operation was carried out at the Regional Transport Office here on Monday after the office received a bomb threat email, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said.

The email was received on Sunday night but came to the notice of the authorities only on Monday afternoon, following which immediate precautionary measures were taken, they said.

According to police, the RTO office staff was evacuated as a safety measure, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad was pressed into service to conduct a meticulous search of the building. Police personnel and the dog squad were also deployed at the spot. “The email claimed that bombs were kept in the RTO office.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad checked the premises thoroughly and no suspicious object was found.

It was a hoax email,” a senior police officer said.

Officials said the authorities are treating the incident seriously and have launched an investigation to trace the source of the email.

“A case has been registered at the South police station in this regard and further investigation is underway,” he added.