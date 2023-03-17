Bommai meets beneficiaries, doles out goodies

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Thursday met over 20,000 beneficiaries of central and state government schemes and promised the double-engine government is planning for more such benefits to be given all over the state in the coming months. He distributed over 100 motorcycles, and autorickshaws under the SC/ST development schemes in the state.





Bommai announced that his government will pay a 20 per cent bonus to the workers of the Karnataka Forest Development Corporation who are working in the rubber plantations mainly in Sullia. He said the former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi had said if he released 1 Re for any developmental work only 15 paise will go to the villages. Since Prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had told this when he was in power which means Congress is 85 per cent government.





"We do not believe in government and people's empowerment on the basis of caste, community and religion. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes everybody together - His slogan SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas and SabkaPrayas has come to reality and progress is being seen in every facet of the nation's life and its people" he said."We don't believe in speeches on social empowerment and social justice, Our party believes in action and our actions in the last few years in social empowerment and social justice have shown it adequately," he said.





He said the central government had relaxed the CRZ norms which will spur employment generation, in niche fields like tourism, the service sector, transportation, hospitality and allied services.State ministers Sunil Kumar, S Angara, Kota Srinivas Poojary and MLAs Harish Poonja, Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharat Shetty, Sanjeev Matandoor and Rajesh Naik also participated.