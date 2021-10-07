Bommai says no link between his father visiting Chamarajnagar and stepping down as CM

Mysuru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit Chamarajanagar on Thursday to inaugurate a 450-bed multi-specialty hospital. It's believed that a CM who visits Chamarajanagar town loses power. Bommai said he has no belief in sunch things. Speaking to media persons on his arrival at the airport here on Wednesday, he said that all the districts in the State are equal to him. "I can understand the problems during my visits and take up development works." Scoffing the superstition that his late father S R Bommai had to step down as chief minister after visiting Chamarajanagar, he said he has a responsibility towards the district. "I will be returning to Chamarajanagar to conduct a review meeting as I am committed towards its development."

When reminded that his late father S R Bommai lost power as chief minister after visiting Chamarajanagar, Bommai dismissed them out of hand and shot back: "If that were true, why aren't those leaders who skipped visiting Chamarajanagar in power now?"

"Many chief ministers lost power even if they did not visit Chamarajanagar. There is no link between one losing power and visiting the district. Power is not permanent," he said dismissing the sentiment.

He said foundation for Adishakti Mahadevamma temple at Huchgani in Nanjangud taluk would be laid soon.

Delivering valedictory speech at Modi Yug Utsav, organised by Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas, the Chief Minister promised to allocate funds in the next budget for the expansion of the Mysuru airport.

He said district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha apprised him of the urgency for the airport expansion and the need for additional funds for land acquisition. ''I will make suitable allocations for the works in the coming budget'', said Bommai. There has been a proposal to expand the Mysuru airport runway from 1,740 metres to nearly 2,650 metres to enable operation of long-haul flights.

The Chief Minister appreciated Ramdas for his initiative to implement both the Central and State schemes which, he said, benefited about 70,000 people in the constituency. ''I will write to the deputy commissioners of all the district to emulate the same model and implement the projects for the benefit the public,'' he added.