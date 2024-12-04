Bone Marrow Transplant: Bengaluru Hospital saves life

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old office executive battling a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer received a fresh lease of life after undergoing a successful bone marrow transplant at Trustwell Hospital in Bengaluru.

The patient, identified as Raghu (name changed), was diagnosed with relapsed extramedullary B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) earlier this year, after initially being treated for the condition in 2019. Following a relapse in March 2024, doctors recommended a bone marrow transplant as the most viable option for his recovery.

The procedure, a haploidentical allogeneic bone marrow transplant, was performed on October 19, with his sister serving as the donor. Raghu remained in the hospital for 28 days, receiving intensive pre- and post-transplant care. He has since been discharged and is under regular follow-up.

“This case was particularly challenging due to the relapse,” said Dr Sachin Jadhav, Clinical Haematologist at Trustwell Hospital, who led the procedure alongside Dr Nishit, Clinical Lead for Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant. “Despite the odds, the patient responded well to our care, and we are hopeful he can lead a normal life going forward.”

The transplant team also highlighted the crucial role played by Raghu’s sister, whose timely compatibility as a donor was instrumental in the procedure’s success.

Rigorous Recovery and Ongoing Care

“This achievement reflects our hospital’s commitment to advanced medical treatments and compassionate patient care,” said Dr Jadhav. “It takes the dedication of a highly skilled team, from doctors and nurses to support staff, to ensure outcomes that rival international standards.” he gleefully adds.