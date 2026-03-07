Book ‘Nanu Kafir’ highlights Ambedkar’s views, says writer G B Harish

There is a growing situation where the Hindu community fears speaking openly about truth, but Dr. B.R. Ambedkar spoke without hesitation about the shortcomings he saw in Islam, said poet and novelist Dr. G.B. Harish. He added that such views have been courageously reflected in the book “Nanu Kafir” (Me Kafir).

Dr. Harish was speaking at the book release function organised by Swarashtra Prakashana at Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy in Banashankari. The event was held to release the book written by Dr. Sudhakar Hosalli.

During his address, Harish said that constitutionalism has weakened in the country. According to him, the Constitution is now one of the few instruments available to preserve the country’s thousands of years old cultural traditions. He also said that Ambedkar’s remarks about the dangers he associated with Islam should not be seen as something confined to history.

Harish stated that certain developments in recent years indicate that the concerns raised by Ambedkar have once again become relevant in contemporary society. He said the book attempts to bring those ideas to public discussion and encourages readers to examine Ambedkar’s writings in detail.

He further alleged that a climate of fear is being created in society where individuals hesitate to speak freely about sensitive issues. Harish said it was unfortunate that the same Hindu society that produced thinkers such as Swami Vivekananda and Dr. Ambedkar is now hesitant to discuss controversial subjects openly.

Playwright Prakash Belawadi also spoke at the event and said that the idea of insider criticism is not something imported from Europe but has deep roots within Indian intellectual traditions. He said that Ambedkar should not be confined only to caste debates and that his thoughts should be studied in a wider context.

Several speakers at the event said the book attempts to revisit Ambedkar’s writings and encourage discussions on issues related to religion, society and constitutional values in contemporary India.