Boy In Karnataka Forced To Offer Puja Without Clothes

The Koppal Rural Police have filed a case against three people for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old to perform puja without wearing any clothes. A video of the incident, which allegedly occurred in Hubballi in June, surfaced on social media, prompting the booking of the case. The three suspects have been detained in judicial custody after being apprehended in accordance with multiple IPC and Juvenile Justice Act sections.



Three people, Sharanappa Ningappa Talwar, Virupanagouda Siddanagouda Goudra, and Sharanappa Bojappa Ojanahalli, all from Hasagal, are suspected of filming the entire incident and sharing the video on social media. The youngster was persuaded by the three defendants, according to the police, that his father's debts would be forgiven if he performed naked adoration.

Koppal superintendent of police Arunangshu Giri stated that after doing puja, the accused promised the boy's family that they would receive money right away. He stated that the group allegedly forced the youngster to perform puja at a Hubballi resort.

Furthermore, the child, who had remained silent for two to three months, told police about the event after becoming aware of the viral films on social media. His parents later filed a lawsuit against the accused.