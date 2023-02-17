Brahmakumaris create 21-ft tall Shivalinga with more than 5 lakh rudrakshas

Mysuru: The city- based Prajapitha Brahmakumari Eshwariya University of Alanahalli has created a 21-feet tall Shivalinga by using more than 5 lakh rudrakshas brought from Hrishikesh, at Lalitmahal grounds on Wednesday ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival. It is attracting hundreds of people.

A cave has been made inside the Kailasa mountain and provision has been made for darshan of the Jyotirlingas. On the walls of the cave there are murals depicting the ideals and objectives of the Brahmakumari Institute. The information panels explaining Raja Yoga, which must be followed to control the body and mind, stop the onlookers for a moment. A meditation room of founder Prajapitha Brahma Baba has also been constructed.

Lakshmi, Chief Coordinator of Brahmakumari Mysore sub-region, Shivasugyana Theertha Swamiji of Arakalagudu Aremadanahalli Mutt, Sivananda Bharathi Swamiji of Advaita Shankar Mutt, Bangalore and MLA S.A. Ramdas, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Rupa Yogish participated in the inauguration programme.

Krishna Raja MLA S A Ramadas said that It is easy to meditate in the Himalayas. However, it is difficult to meditate in the midst of people. Such virtuous life can be seen in the Brahma Kumari's Institute. 'Here is a message for those who understand the value of life' he added. Ramdas advised parents to show this to the children who are the future of the country.

JK Tires Mysore Vice President V Iswar Rao was present at the location. The model of Mount Kailasa and Rudrakshi Shivlinga will be open for public viewing till February 22, and entry is free said the University.