Cabinet rejig after Modi's return from Europe trip?

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah along with JP Nadda will take a call on May 6 on cabinet rejig, but a change of Chief Minister is ruled out.

Tuesday was a day of hectic political activity in Bengaluru. Amit Shah who showered praises on Basavaraj Bommai had clearly indicated there would not be any change of Chief Minister. Shah during this two-day whirlwind visit to Karnataka has taken the views of the BJP leaders in the state and he only told the inner circle of the party in Karnataka that he will bring it to the Prime Minister's notice.

However, as per the latest indications, four MLAs -- Basanagouda Patil Yathnal, MP Renukachayra, Raju Gowda and BY Vijendra -- might get cabinet berths. Four more present ministers including Kota Srinivas Poojary may be shown the door.

Though Amit Shah did not speak to media, on Tuesday, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, and State minister R Ashoka brushed aside the rumours of a change of Chief Minister. But, Yeddyurappa did indicate that cabinet rejig can only happen after Prime Minister comes back from his European tour.