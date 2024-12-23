Can a woman make such allegations out of imagination: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil on Monday defended Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Laxmi Hebbalkar, in the row involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi. Patil said, "Can a woman make such allegations purely out of imagination?" He emphasized that the matter would be resolved if Ravi issued a public apology.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Patil remarked, "No woman can level such accusations based solely on imagination. They [the BJP] often lecture about the culture of this country -- is this their culture? Provocation is one thing, but the use of derogatory language is entirely unacceptable."

Patil defended Minister Hebbalkar, dismissing claims by BJP leaders that the allegations were part of a conspiracy. He also criticized the BJP’s counter-allegation that the police had threatened C.T. Ravi with an encounter to suppress the issue. "Everything will be resolved if C.T. Ravi tenders a public apology," Patil asserted.

Addressing accusations of police misconduct against Ravi, Patil said Home Minister, G. Parameshwara, would make an official statement on the matter.

Responding to the controversy, C.T. Ravi insisted he had never engaged in personal attacks against opponents, asserting that his criticisms were "ideological and political." Speaking to the media in Haveri following his release on Karnataka High Court orders, Ravi encouraged people to investigate his reputation in his hometown, Chikkamagaluru.

"Let people also inquire about Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Ramanagara," he added.

Ravi claimed that the Chairman of the Legislative Council had clarified there was no audio or video evidence of him using the alleged derogatory term. He accused the government of filing a false case and treating him "like a terrorist."

The incident erupted last Thursday during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict." This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer." Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, sparking further political drama.