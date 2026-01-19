Can Fin Homes Posts 25% Jump in Q3 Net Profit at Rs.265 Crore

Bengaluru: Can Fin Homes Limited (CFHL) reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, posting a 25 per cent increase in net profit at ₹265 crore, compared to ₹212 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s Board of Directors approved the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, at its meeting held on January 17, 2026.

Strong Growth in Loan Assets and Margins

Can Fin Homes’ loan assets grew by 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹40,693 crore, up from ₹37,155 crore as of December 2024. Profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹341 crore, registering a 27 per cent increase over the previous year.

For the nine-month period ended December 2025, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹740 crore, compared to ₹623 crore in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a 19 per cent growth. The company also recorded improvements in key profitability ratios, with net interest margin rising to 4.14 per cent in Q3 FY26 from 3.73 per cent a year earlier. Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 2.55 per cent, while Return on Equity (RoE) increased to 18.80 per cent.

Loan Portfolio Composition

As of December 2025, Can Fin Homes’ total loan portfolio stood at ₹40,683 crore, with housing loans accounting for 73 per cent of the loan book. The remaining 27 per cent comprised non-housing loans, including commercial real estate (CRE).

Loan disbursements during the first nine months of FY26 reached ₹7,287 crore, marking a 19 per cent year-on-year growth, compared to ₹6,112 crore in the same period last year.

Strong Liquidity and Capital Position

The company maintained a robust liquidity position, with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 332.60 per cent as of December 31, 2025, significantly above the regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.

Can Fin Homes has also set aside ₹505 crore in provisions towards expected credit losses, including management overlays and provisions for restructured accounts, in line with Ind AS 109 norms.

Deposits and Credit Ratings

CFHL’s deposit portfolio stood at ₹217 crore. To strengthen deposits, the company is offering 7.50 per cent interest on 36-month cumulative fixed deposits, with senior citizens eligible for an additional 0.25 per cent.

The company’s fixed deposit programme continues to carry a ‘AAA’ rating from ICRA, while its short-term borrowings are rated A1+ by CARE and ICRA. Long-term and subordinate debt instruments are rated ‘AAA Stable’ by CARE and ICRA.

Nationwide Presence

Can Fin Homes currently operates 249 branches and offices across 21 states and Union Territories, reinforcing its pan-India presence and retail lending capabilities.