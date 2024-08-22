Captivating tribute to Kittur Rani Chennamma

Manipal: The air in Manipal is set to be filled with the echoes of history and the grace of classical dance as Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy, an acclaimed Bharatanatyam virtuoso, takes the stage this Thursday, August 22. In a performance that promises to be both visually stunning and emotionally resonant, Dr Doraswamy will bring to life the remarkable story of Kittur Rani Chennamma, the fearless queen who defied the British Empire.

This special event, unfolding in the heart of Manipal’s international campus town, is much more than a dance recital. It is a celebration of India’s rich cultural heritage and the enduring spirit of its women. Known for her innovative choreography and profound storytelling, Dr. Doraswamy has made it her mission to spotlight powerful female figures from Indian mythology and history through her art. Her performance in Manipal is a continuation of this mission, challenging cultural stereotypes and advocating for a progressive India through the timeless language of dance.

Reflecting on her choice to portray Kittur Rani Chennamma, Dr Doraswamy shared, “This ‘Gaatha’ has travelled with me to many cities across the world—Germany, the UK, Australia—and each time, it has resonated deeply with audiences, even in places where her name was unknown. The spirit of freedom that Rani Chennamma embodies is universal, and I felt it was fitting to bring her story to Manipal, a town that itself is a melting pot of cultures and ideas.”

Kittur Rani Chennamma, a name etched in the annals of Indian history, lived from November 14, 1778, to February 21, 1829. She is celebrated for her valiant revolt against the British Government’s ‘Doctrine of Lapse,’ a policy that sought to annex the territories of native rulers who had no biological heirs. Her defiance in 1824 remains a symbol of resistance and resilience, qualities that Dr. Doraswamy will embody in her performance.

Even at 75 years of age, Dr. Doraswamy continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide with her dynamic performances. She attributes her enduring vitality to her practice of yoga, which she says not only keeps her fit but also supports the complex and demanding postures of Bharatanatyam. “I recently returned from the United States before heading to Manipal, and I feel as energised as ever. Dance, for me, is a way of life,” she said with a serene smile.

The performance will be an artistic tapestry of intricate Bharatanatyam movements and expressive storytelling, weaving together the life and legacy of Kittur Rani Chennamma. One of Dr Doraswamy’s devoted students, Bhramari Shivaprakash, emphasised the significance of this portrayal, noting that it serves as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience that have defined Indian women throughout history.